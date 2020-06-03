Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of HBNC opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 95,385 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 92,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

