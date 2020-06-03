InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. InterDigital Wireless has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $66.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,633,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.