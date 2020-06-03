Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GLUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

