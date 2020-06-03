Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

VHI stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $265.93 million, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Valhi has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 78.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Valhi by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 52,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.