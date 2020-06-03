Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
VHI stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $265.93 million, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Valhi has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $38.04.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%.
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
