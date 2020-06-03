Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

NYSE WPG opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Prime Group news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,138.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Laikin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.