Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.59. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

