Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Sell

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,986.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonita Lee purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $180,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3,419,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

