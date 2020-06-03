Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

HAL stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.53. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after buying an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 67,023 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

