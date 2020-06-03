Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LYL opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Dragon Victory International has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AZZ Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine
AZZ Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Howard Hughes Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Howard Hughes Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Horizon Bancorp Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Horizon Bancorp Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
InterDigital Wireless Downgraded by ValuEngine
InterDigital Wireless Downgraded by ValuEngine
LEG & GEN GRP P/S Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
LEG & GEN GRP P/S Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
Glu Mobile Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Glu Mobile Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report