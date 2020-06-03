Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
LYL opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Dragon Victory International has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.80.
About Dragon Victory International
Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.