Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRAA. JMP Securities raised Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $251.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pra Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

