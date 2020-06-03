Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $591.11 million, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $198,575.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,623.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

