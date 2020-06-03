Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.91 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 360,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 86,790 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

