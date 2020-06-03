Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.09). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.25 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 45,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $51,922.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,108.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 321,681 shares of company stock valued at $320,386. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

