United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.
Shares of NYSE:X opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after acquiring an additional 352,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,457,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 241,406 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $12,433,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
