United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after acquiring an additional 352,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,457,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 241,406 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $12,433,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

