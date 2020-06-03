Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $203.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $68.50.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $9,206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,771,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $6,633,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

