Andrew Peller (ADW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect Andrew Peller to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.04.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andrew Peller in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

