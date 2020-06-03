Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NYSE CBB opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at $4,255,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at $7,853,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

