HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic components and automotive products. It operates through the Functional Materials and Advanced Components and Systems segments. The Functional Materials segment includes electronic, inorganic, polymer science and printed wiring board materials. The Advanced Components and Systems segment consists of automotive products, electronic components, batteries, capacitors and diagnostic instruments. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCHMY opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (HCHMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.