Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of OVV opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,555.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 97,500 shares of company stock worth $334,085. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $3,728,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $1,903,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $7,885,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

