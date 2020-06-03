Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

