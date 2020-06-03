MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 607.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.