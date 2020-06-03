Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

HDSN stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37,571 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54,306 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

