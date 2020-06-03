ValuEngine Upgrades Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) to “Buy”

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPCO. Huber Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

TPCO stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tribune Publishing has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $344.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

