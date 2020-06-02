18,110 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $35,309,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 14,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Amazon.com by 231.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 270,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $526,614,000 after buying an additional 188,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,930,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,370.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,006.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

