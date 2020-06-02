Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s 3rd Largest Position

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $227,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,370.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,006.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

