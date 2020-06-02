Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,370.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,006.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

