Private Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,370.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,006.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

