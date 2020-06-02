Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Makes New $916,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,370.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,006.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

