Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Martingale Asset Management L P’s 7th Largest Position

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,370.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,006.90. The company has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

