Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $526.61 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 231.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,577 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $526,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $6,283,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,370.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,006.90. The company has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.