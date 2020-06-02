IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rowe raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,370.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,006.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

