Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,370.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,006.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
