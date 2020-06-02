Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,370.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,006.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

