Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,370.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,006.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

