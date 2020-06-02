Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,370.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2,006.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 1,610 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC
Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Haverford Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 5,489 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC
