Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arjuna Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.0% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,370.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,006.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.