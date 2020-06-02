Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Roundview Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,370.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,006.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. China International Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 1,610 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC
Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Haverford Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 5,489 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC
