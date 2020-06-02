Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.17–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.43 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.36–0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Zynga has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $40,482.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $1,672,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,851 shares of company stock worth $3,668,090 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

