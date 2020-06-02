Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.36–0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Zynga also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.17–0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZNGA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.15.

Zynga stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $886,877.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,076.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 574,851 shares of company stock worth $3,668,090. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

