Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,660 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after acquiring an additional 309,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after acquiring an additional 215,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after acquiring an additional 306,438 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

