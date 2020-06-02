Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 15,600 RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RealPage by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 123,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RP stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,201,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $10,801,898.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $71,768,442.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,464,731. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

