Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sanofi SA
Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sanofi SA
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Wellesley Investment Partners LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Wellesley Investment Partners LLC
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson
USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson
First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,373 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,373 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Allergan plc
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Allergan plc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report