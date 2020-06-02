USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,176 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $85,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 329,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

