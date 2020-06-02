First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,373 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 329,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

JNJ opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.