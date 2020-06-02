Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,604 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $189,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

