Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in WEX were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 47,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in WEX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 40,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,014,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.44.

WEX opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.