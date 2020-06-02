Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 73.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,725,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,887,000 after purchasing an additional 732,810 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,232,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,702,000. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

