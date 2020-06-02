177,996 Shares in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of PDC Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,989 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.89. PDC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

