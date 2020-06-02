Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

