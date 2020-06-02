Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,679 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dell by 81.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 27.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 2.5% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

NYSE:DELL opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 140.43%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 361,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,305 shares of company stock worth $6,374,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

