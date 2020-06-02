Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 1,265 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

