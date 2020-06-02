Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 1,265 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $894,000 Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc
Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $894,000 Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc
State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc.
State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc.
Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,607 Baxter International Inc
Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,607 Baxter International Inc
Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Dell Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Dell Inc.
Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 1,265 Shares of Apple Inc.
Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 1,265 Shares of Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp
Apple Inc. Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report